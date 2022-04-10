Left Menu

The primary aim of the firemen was to prevent the blaze from spreading to other areas.The fire, which continued to rage on for nearly three hours, was doused by 1.30 am.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2022 11:41 IST | Created: 10-04-2022 11:36 IST
Fire at Ghazipur landfill site, no casualty: Officials
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A fire broke out at the Ghazipur landfill site in east Delhi on Saturday night, Delhi Fire Services officials said.

No casualty was reported, they said, adding that the firefighting operation went on for hours.

The incident comes nearly two weeks after a massive fire broke out at the same site. The blaze was doused within 48 hours.

A call about the fire at the landfill site was received at around 10.30 pm, following which four fire-tenders were rushed to the spot. According to the fire department, the fire had spread to the mounds of garbage and smoke billowed from the yard. The primary aim of the firemen was to prevent the blaze from spreading to other areas.

''The fire, which continued to rage on for nearly three hours, was doused by 1.30 am. The thick layer of smoke did pose a challenge but the fire-fighters brought the blaze under control and then continued with the cooling process,'' a fire department official said.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Kuldeep Kumar posted a video purportedly of the fire incident on Twitter on Saturday.

''Ghazipur's mountain of garbage has burnt again, people of Kondli are suffocating...,'' he said in the tweet.

The Delhi Police had registered an FIR against unidentified people in connection with the fire that broke out at the Ghazipur dumping yard in March-end.

