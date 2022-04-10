Left Menu

Encounter in Srinagar, terrorist killed

Encounter is going on, the IGP said on Twitter.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 10-04-2022 11:44 IST | Created: 10-04-2022 11:43 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A terrorist involved in the recent attack on a CRPF personnel in the city was killed, while three security force personnel were injured in an encounter here on Sunday, police said.

Security force launched a cordon and search operation in Bishember Nagar area of the city after receiving inputs about the presence of terrorists in the area, a police official said.

As the forces were conducting the searches in the area, the terrorists fired upon them.

The security forces retaliated, resulting in an encounter in which the terrorist was killed, the official said.

Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said the slain ultra was involved in the attack on the CRPF in Maisuma area of the city on April 4 in which a trooper of the force was killed and another was injured.

"One of the #terrorists involved in recent #terror attack on CRPF Personnel, killed in #Srinagar encounter and other is trapped. #Encounter is going on," the IGP said on Twitter. The official said terrorists hurled a grenade at the encounter site due to which a CRPF personnel and two policemen received splinter injuries. The injured were shifted to the Army's 92 base hospital here. The operation is going on and further details were awaited.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

