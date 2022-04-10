Russian forces destroy Ukrainian military convoy - Interfax
Russian attack helicopters have destroyed a convoy of Ukraine's armoured vehicles and anti-aircraft warfare, the news agency Interfax reported on Sunday, citing Russia's defence ministry. destroyed weapons and military equipment of the armed forces of Ukraine," the agency cited the ministry as saying in a statement. Ukrainian military officials were not immediately available for comment.
Ukrainian military officials were not immediately available for comment. Reuters was not immediately able to verify the report. The news agency said the ministry published video footage of attack KA-52 helicopters flying at extremely low altitude, launching missiles and firing from guns at ground targets.
The location and the timing of the attack was not specified.
