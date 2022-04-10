Left Menu

CBI rules out FBI presence in Karnataka to probe Bitcoin hacking case

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-04-2022 13:31 IST | Created: 10-04-2022 13:26 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Bureau of Investigation has dismissed reports in a section of the media that said that a team of the Federal Bureau of Investigation of the United States of America has come to India to investigate the Bitcoin hacking case in Karnataka.

''Reference is invited to reports in sections of media that an FBI team has come to India to investigate a Bitcoin case of Karnataka police. This is to inform that FBI has not sent any team to India for conducting a probe in the matter nor has any request been made by FBI to CBI for investigating this case in India,'' the CBI said in a statement.

The premier probe agency of India said the question of according any permission for the probe by a competent authority in India does not arise.

''CBI as the National Central Bureau for Interpol in India coordinates closely with international law enforcement agencies including FBI,'' the CBI added.

The Bitcoin case had brought turmoil to the state last year when the media reported that a hacker had hacked into the Bitcoin portal and siphoned off the huge amount of money.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

