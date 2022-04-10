Left Menu

Fake call centre duping US nationals busted in MP; 7 held

Madhya Pradesh police have busted a Gwalior-based fake call centre which was allegedly duping US citizens under the pretext of offering them loans, and arrested seven people in this connection, an official said on Sunday.The call centre, located in Anand Nagar area of Gwalior, was being run by a man from Ahmedabad in Gujarat and his associate, Additional Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dandotia said.

PTI | Gwalior | Updated: 10-04-2022 13:30 IST | Created: 10-04-2022 13:26 IST
Representative image
The call centre, located in Anand Nagar area of Gwalior, was being run by a man from Ahmedabad in Gujarat and his associate, Additional Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dandotia said. They hired local youths who used to pose as employees of a US-based company and offer loans to American nationals, he said. These youths would allegedly get security numbers and other bank details of the US nationals and collect international gift vouchers from the customers as a commission, the official said. Seven people, including a woman, were arrested on Saturday under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act, he said.

Some laptops, mobile phones, details of foreign customers and other equipment were seized from them, the official said.

Search was on for the Gujarat-based operator of the call centre and his associate, he said.

