Encounter in Srinagar, two terrorists killed

Two terrorists involved in the recent attack on a CRPF personnel in the city were killed, while three security force personnel were injured in an encounter here on Sunday, police said.

Security force launched a cordon and search operation in Bishember Nagar area of the city after receiving inputs about the presence of terrorists in the area, a police official said.

As the forces were conducting the searches in the area, the terrorists fired upon them.

The security forces retaliated, resulting in an encounter in which two terrorists were killed, the official said.

He said three security forces personnel were also injured in the encounter. The terrorists hurled a grenade at the encounter site due to which a CRPF personnel and two policemen received splinter injuries, he said. The injured were shifted to the Army's 92 base hospital here.

The search operation is on, he added. Earlier in a tweet on the handle of Kashmir Zone Police, Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said one of the slain ultra was involved in the attack on the CRPF in Maisuma area of the city on April 4 in which a trooper of the force was killed and another was injured.

"One of the #terrorists involved in recent #terror attack on CRPF Personnel, killed in #Srinagar encounter and other is trapped. #Encounter is going on," the IGP said on Twitter.

