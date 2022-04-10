Encounter in Srinagar, two terrorists killed

Two Pakistani Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists involved in the recent attack on a CRPF personnel in the city were killed, while three security force personnel were injured in an encounter here on Sunday, police said.

Security force launched a cordon and search operation in Bishember Nagar area of the city after receiving inputs about the presence of terrorists in the area, a police official said.

As the forces were conducting searches in the area, the terrorists fired upon them.

The security forces retaliated, resulting in an encounter in which two terrorists were killed, the official said, adding they belonged to LeT.

He said three security forces personnel were also injured in the encounter.

The terrorists hurled a grenade at the encounter site due to which a CRPF personnel and two policemen received splinter injuries, he said.

The injured were shifted to the Army's 92 base hospital here.

The search operation is on, he added.

In a tweet on the handle of Kashmir Zone Police, Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said the two were involved in the attack on the CRPF in Maisuma area of the city on April 4 in which a trooper of the force was killed and another was injured.

"02 #Pakistani #terrorists who were involved in recent #terror attack on CRPF Personnel, neutralised in #Srinagar #Encounter. Arms & ammunition, other incriminating materials recovered: IGP Kashmir," the IGP said on Twitter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)