Thane: Man serving life sentence held after jumping parole 2 years ago

A history-sheeter on the run for the past two years after jumping parole was nabbed by the Thane Crime Branch, an official said on Sunday.

Sujit Nyaynirgune (40), who was lodged in Nagpur jail serving a life sentence in an attempt to murder case before getting parole and then absconding, was held from Vitawa in Kalwa on Saturday, Senior Inspector Anil Honrao of the Crime Branch's Property Cell said.

He has been handed over to Rabale police station in Navi Mumbai for further action, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)