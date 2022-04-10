Bommai to hand over the JJ Nagar Murder case to CID

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, on Sunday, has decided to hand over the JagaJeevanRam Nagar (JJ Nagar) murder case to the Crime Investigation Department (CID) for an impartial enquiry into the matter. "I have discussed with Director General (DG) and Inspector General of Police (IGP) and Police Commissioner Bengaluru city and have decided to hand over the case to CID," said Bommai while addressing the press.

"With the intention of an impartial enquiry for the truth to prevail, let the investigation happen from a third party," he added. The JJ Nagar murder case revolves around the killing of 22-year Chandru on Tuesday (5 April 2022), who was stabbed by three people, following an argument.

According to the IPS Kamal Pant, while returning back from an eatery on Mysore Road, Chandru's bike collided with another bike ridden by Shahid, which led to a quarrel between the two parties. "During the fight, Shahid had stabbed the victim on his right thigh and the assailants fled from the spot," Pant said.

Chandru was shifted to Victoria hospital, where he succumbed to injuries. All the three accused were arrested. (ANI)

