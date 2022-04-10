Left Menu

Case registered against Mumbai police constable for harassing, stalking woman police officer

A case has been registered against a police constable for allegedly harassing a woman police officer over WhatsApp and stalking her.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 10-04-2022 17:22 IST | Created: 10-04-2022 17:22 IST
Case registered against Mumbai police constable for harassing, stalking woman police officer
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A case has been registered against a police constable for allegedly harassing a woman police officer over WhatsApp and stalking her. As per Khar Police, the cases have been filed under sections 354D and 509 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 67 of the IT act.

The accused used to text the woman police officer late at night. He had texted the victim at 12 AM on April 8. Fed up with the behaviour of the officer, the victim filed a complaint at the Khare police station. The accused has not been arrested yet, however, police have filed a case against him and an investigation has been started, added Khare Police. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
After Chahar's revelation, Shastri proposes life ban for offender

After Chahar's revelation, Shastri proposes life ban for offender

 India
2
Researchers identified over 5,500 new viruses in the ocean, including a missing link in viral evolution

Researchers identified over 5,500 new viruses in the ocean, including a miss...

 Pakistan
3
Science News Roundup: Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordial universe; All-private astronaut team lifts off on landmark launch to the space station and more

Science News Roundup: Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordia...

 Global
4
Researchers shed light on how cancer treatment affects nutrition

Researchers shed light on how cancer treatment affects nutrition

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022