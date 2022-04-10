Body of 17-year-old boy found in UP's Meerut

The body of a 17-year-old boy, who went missing 11 days back, was found here on Sunday, police said.

The family members of Rahul had lodged a missing person report on March 30 and accused the deceased's friends of murdering him, they said. Following the accusation, the police had detained Rahul's two friends, officials said. Superintendent of Police (city) Vineet Bhatnagar said prima facie it seems to be a case of old enmity. A case has been registered based on the complaint and the matter is being probed, he said.

Rahul's father Deepak had told the police that on the night of March 30, Rahul was called by his friends to attend a party but he did not return back home.

