Left Menu

Body of 17-year-old boy found in UP's Meerut

Following the accusation, the police had detained Rahuls two friends, officials said. A case has been registered based on the complaint and the matter is being probed, he said.Rahuls father Deepak had told the police that on the night of March 30, Rahul was called by his friends to attend a party but he did not return back home.

PTI | Meerut | Updated: 10-04-2022 18:02 IST | Created: 10-04-2022 18:01 IST
Body of 17-year-old boy found in UP's Meerut
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The body of a 17-year-old boy, who went missing 11 days back, was found here on Sunday, police said.

The family members of Rahul had lodged a missing person report on March 30 and accused the deceased's friends of murdering him, they said. Following the accusation, the police had detained Rahul's two friends, officials said. Superintendent of Police (city) Vineet Bhatnagar said prima facie it seems to be a case of old enmity. A case has been registered based on the complaint and the matter is being probed, he said.

Rahul's father Deepak had told the police that on the night of March 30, Rahul was called by his friends to attend a party but he did not return back home.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
After Chahar's revelation, Shastri proposes life ban for offender

After Chahar's revelation, Shastri proposes life ban for offender

 India
2
Researchers identified over 5,500 new viruses in the ocean, including a missing link in viral evolution

Researchers identified over 5,500 new viruses in the ocean, including a miss...

 Pakistan
3
Science News Roundup: Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordial universe; All-private astronaut team lifts off on landmark launch to the space station and more

Science News Roundup: Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordia...

 Global
4
Researchers find effective way to support learning, keep kids engaged longer

Researchers find effective way to support learning, keep kids engaged longer...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022