Left Menu

BSF IG reviews security along LoC in Gurez Valley in Kashmir

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 10-04-2022 21:08 IST | Created: 10-04-2022 21:08 IST
BSF IG reviews security along LoC in Gurez Valley in Kashmir
  • Country:
  • India

BSF Inspector General (IG) Raja Babu Singh on Sunday reviewed the security situation and operational preparedness of the troops deployed in Gurez Valley along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kashmir, a senior officer said.

He visited forward posts of the Border Security Force (BSF) and met troops.

He was briefed about the current security situation along the frontier.

In addition to the Army, the BSF is deployed along the LoC that is vulnerable to infiltration from Pakistan.

The Kashmir frontier chief of the border guarding force also attended a public interaction and outreach programme in Davar village where the force distributed seeds and farming equipment among locals.

''All-round development of the remote border areas of Kashmir is the objective of BSF,'' Singh said.

Gurez, a picturesque valley in north Kashmir's Bandipora district, is located along the LoC and remains cut off from the rest of Kashmir Valley during winter months due to heavy snowfall.

The area is sensitive from the security point of view as it is vulnerable to terrorist infiltration from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

It is located at an altitude of 8,000 feet (2,400 metre) and is about 123 km from Srinagar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
After Chahar's revelation, Shastri proposes life ban for offender

After Chahar's revelation, Shastri proposes life ban for offender

 India
2
Study finds changes in B-cells of women with postpartum depression

Study finds changes in B-cells of women with postpartum depression

 North Hill
3
Researchers identified over 5,500 new viruses in the ocean, including a missing link in viral evolution

Researchers identified over 5,500 new viruses in the ocean, including a miss...

 Pakistan
4
Science News Roundup: Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordial universe; All-private astronaut team lifts off on landmark launch to the space station and more

Science News Roundup: Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordia...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022