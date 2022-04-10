Following are the top stories till 9.45 pm NATION: DEL28 CONG-MAYAWATI Opposition parties should come together to end BJP's 'oppression':Kharge New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday said all opposition parties should unite against the BJP to relieve people of its “oppression” and asserted that the party had approached BSP chief Mayawati to lead the coalition in UP, but never heard back. DEL34 CONG-SHIVIR Cong leaders to meet to prep for Chintan Shivir New Delhi: After the party's drubbing in the recent assembly elections in five states, top Congress leaders will soon meet at a 'Chintan Shivir' to deliberate on measures for reviving the organisation at the grassroots level and address fresh challenges.

DEL35 JK-5THLD ENCOUNTER 2 LeT terrorists involved in attack on CRPF personnel killed in Srinagar Srinagar: In a pinpoint intelligence operation, two Pakistani Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists involved in the April 4 attack on CRPF personnel in the city, were killed while three security personnel got injured in an encounter here on Sunday, police said. MDS3 TN-DMK HINDI DMK hits out at Centre over Hindi 'imposition' Chennai: The ruling DMK on Sunday 'warned' the Centre against imposing Hindi saying the Tamil people still remembered the anti-Hindi agitation by late party patriarch M Karunanidhi, implying that they would not allow it to happen.

BOM24 MP-RAMNAVAMI VIOLENCE-CURFEW MP: Curfew in three areas of Khargone after stones hurled at Ram Navami procession, vehicles set on fire Khargone: Stones were hurled at a Ram Navami procession in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone city on Sunday triggering incidents of arson wherein some vehicles were set on fire, prompting authorities to clamp curfew in three areas and section 144 of CrPC in the entire city. Police fired tear gas shells to control the situation. DEL41 CONG-RAJU-DALITS Saffronisation of Dalits cause of concern: Cong leader K Raju New Delhi, Apr 10 (PTI) Dalits continue to be a divided lot and the recent Uttar Pradesh election result has shown their ''saffronisation with their identity being subsumed as Hindus'', Congress' national coordinator for the SC, ST, OBC and Minorities Departments K Raju said, terming it as a cause of concern.

DEL42 DL-HEATWAVE Delhi records heatwave for 4th day on trot New Delhi: Delhi reeled under a heatwave for the fourth consecutive day on Sunday with the India Meteorological Department predicting similar conditions for the next two days. DEL33 JK-ARMY-LD TERRORISM It is no longer 'glamorous' to become terrorist in Jammu and Kashmir: Lt Gen Pandey Srinagar: Terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir is on the cusp of a transition as it has lost the ''glamour'' that was once associated with it, Army commander Lt Gen D P Pandey has said, adding ''white collar terrorists'' are now desperately trying to lure into their ranks adolescents who may not yet have the maturity to judge right from wrong.

BOM8 MH-ATHEIST MEET-POSTPONED (CORR) Atheist meet in Pune postponed; organisers say police feared it may cause law & order issue on 'Ram Navmi' Pune: An atheist meet supposed to be held in Pune on Sunday has been postponed, with its organisers claiming that city police feared the event on the day of 'Ram Navmi' could lead to a law and order issue.

DEL27 HP-NADDA-CM Jai Ram Thakur to continue as Himachal Pradesh CM: Nadda Shimla: BJP president J P Nadda on Sunday said the party won't replace Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and upcoming state Assembly polls will be contested under his leadership.

DEL17 CBI-KARNATAKA-BITCOIN CBI refutes reports claiming FBI team in India to probe 'bitcoin scam' New Delhi: The CBI on Sunday refuted reports that a team of the US' Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) was in India to probe the alleged bitcoin case being investigated by the Karnataka Police, and termed the statements ''speculative'' and ''without any basis''. DEL15 VACCINE-PRICE-COVISHIELD SII to give free Covishield vials to pvt vaccination centres to compensate for price difference New Delhi: A day after slashing the price of the precaution dose of Covishield to Rs 225 per shot for private hospitals, the Serum Institute of India (SII) told the Centre on Sunday that it will compensate for the price difference for the unexpired stocks lying with private centres in the form of free vials of fresh stocks, official sources said.

LEGAL: LGD4 DL-HC-YEMEN Appeal in HC to save Kerala woman facing death row in murder case in Yemen New Delhi: An appeal has been filed in the Delhi High Court seeking diplomatic intervention to save a Kerala woman who is on death row in Yemen for the murder of a Yemeni national.

LGD3 SC-ANDHRA PRADESH-BIFURCATION SC agrees to hear plea challenging Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act New Delhi: The Supreme Court has agreed to hear a plea related to the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh in 2014.

