UP: Liquor smuggler attacks cops during raid to arrest him, overpowered

After policemen reached there, the accused started pelting stones and throwing empty liquor bottles at them from the roof of his house, Station House Officer Omprakash Arya said.Constables Vinay and Naresh Pal were injured in the incident.

PTI | Baghpat | Updated: 10-04-2022 22:41 IST | Created: 10-04-2022 22:41 IST
Two policemen were injured here after a liquor smuggler they had gone to arrest pelted stones and threw empty bottles at them from the roof of his house, police said on Sunday.

The liquor smuggler, Vikas, was soon overpowered and arrested, they said.

Acting on a tip-off, the house of liquor smuggler Vikas under Chhaprauli police station area was raided on Saturday night. After policemen reached there, the accused started pelting stones and throwing empty liquor bottles at them from the roof of his house, Station House Officer Omprakash Arya said.

Constables Vinay and Naresh Pal were injured in the incident. Vikas also hurled abuses at the police personnel and threatened to kill them, he said.

Additional police force was rushed to the spot and Vikas was overpowered and arrested. Country-made liquor and urea were recovered from his house. A case has been registered in the matter, Arya said.

