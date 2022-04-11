Left Menu

Reuters | Updated: 11-04-2022 04:55 IST | Created: 11-04-2022 04:55 IST
Finland, Sweden set to join NATO as soon as summer - The Times

Russia has made a "massive strategic blunder" as Finland and Sweden look poised to join NATO as early as the summer, The Times reported https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/finland-sweden-set-to-join-nato-war-ukraine-latest-7m8bn6mf8 on Monday, citing officials.

The United States officials said that NATO membership for both Nordic countries was "a topic of conversation and multiple sessions" during talks between the alliance's foreign ministers last week attended by Sweden and Finland, report added.

