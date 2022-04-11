Left Menu

Chechen chief Kadyrov says Russian forces will take Kyiv

Ramzan Kadyrov, the powerful head of Russia's republic of Chechnya, said early on Monday that there will be an offensive by Russian forces not only on the besieged port of Mariupol, but also on Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities. "There will be an offensive ...

Reuters | Updated: 11-04-2022 05:57 IST | Created: 11-04-2022 05:57 IST
Ramzan Kadyrov, the powerful head of Russia's republic of Chechnya, said early on Monday that there will be an offensive by Russian forces not only on the besieged port of Mariupol, but also on Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities.

"There will be an offensive ... not only on Mariupol, but also on other places, cities and villages," Kadyrov said in a video posted on his Telegram channel.

"Luhansk and Donetsk - we will fully liberate in the first place ... and then take Kyiv and all other cities."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

