Left Menu

Swiss vaccination panel chief says he was kidnap victim

"The perpetrator did not make any reference to my role as president of the vaccination commission," the Neue Zuercher Zeitung paper quoted Berger as saying in the statement. Police investigating the case shot dead a 38-year-old German suspect while trying to apprehend him last week.

Reuters | Zurich | Updated: 11-04-2022 11:42 IST | Created: 11-04-2022 11:42 IST
Swiss vaccination panel chief says he was kidnap victim
  • Country:
  • United States

The head of Switzerland's vaccination advisory commission has identified himself as the victim of a brief kidnapping last month that led to a fatal shootout with police. Several Swiss media published a statement from Christoph Berger, saying a kidnapper he did not know had taken him captive for around an hour on March 31 and demanded a large sum of money under threat of violence before releasing him.

Berger, a doctor, has made frequent appearances in the media during the coronavirus pandemic. "The perpetrator did not make any reference to my role as president of the vaccination commission," the Neue Zuercher Zeitung paper quoted Berger as saying in the statement.

Police investigating the case shot dead a 38-year-old German suspect while trying to apprehend him last week. They said the suspect had shot a female companion as police closed in, killing her. Berger was not immediately available for comment. In his statement he said he would have no further comment on the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds changes in B-cells of women with postpartum depression

Study finds changes in B-cells of women with postpartum depression

 North Hill
2
Researchers discover ozone may be heating Earth more than we realize

Researchers discover ozone may be heating Earth more than we realize

 United Kingdom
3
Researchers say AI-based approach can predict when someone will have cardiac arrest

Researchers say AI-based approach can predict when someone will have cardiac...

 United States
4
RCB pacer Harshal Patel bereaved

RCB pacer Harshal Patel bereaved

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022