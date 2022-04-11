Left Menu

Canada imposes sanctions on Russian defence sector over Ukraine invasion

Canada said on Monday that it was imposing sanctions on companies in the Russian defence sector and that it was studying options for additional measures in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Monday's sanctions impose restrictions on 33 entities in Russia's defence sector for providing assistance to Russia's military in the conflict, the government said in a statement.

Reuters | Ottawa | Updated: 11-04-2022 17:34 IST | Created: 11-04-2022 17:30 IST
Monday's sanctions impose restrictions on 33 entities in Russia's defence sector for providing assistance to Russia's military in the conflict, the government said in a statement. "These entities have provided indirect or direct support to the Russian military and are therefore complicit in the pain and suffering stemming from Vladimir Putin's senseless war in Ukraine," the statement said.

"Canada continues to monitor the situation, coordinate actions with its international partners and explore options for new measures," it said. Canada has imposed sanctions on more than 700 individuals and entities from Russia, Ukraine and Belarus since the invasion on Feb. 24, according to the statement.

