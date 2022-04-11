Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2022 18:18 IST | Created: 11-04-2022 18:13 IST
NRC: SC notice to Centre on plea to issue Aadhaar to persons in final supplementary list
The Supreme Court on Monday sought a response from the Centre and others on a plea seeking issuance of Aadhaar cards to persons who have been included in the final supplementary list of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam. A three-judge bench of Justices U U Lalit, S Ravindra Bhat, and P S Narasimha issued notice to the Centre, Assam government, and the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) on the plea filed by TMC leader Sushmita Dev.

Senior advocate Bishwajit Deb, appearing for the petitioner, submitted that denial of Aadhaar is the denial of basic amenities and basic needs.

The top court issued the notice and posted the matter for hearing on May 17.

The plea submitted that though the people whose names were included in the Final List tried to apply for Aadhaar Cards, UIDAI rejected their applications.

''The Assam government and the Union of India are denying access to the biometrics of the individuals whose names have been incorporated in the supplementary list dated August 31, 2019, and are therefore not able to access the benefits as would they be entitled to by having an Aadhaar Number,'' the plea said.

The petition contended that the non-availability of Aadhaar number creates a major disadvantage in obtaining education access, application for jobs, PAN cards, ration cards, the opening of bank accounts, etc.

