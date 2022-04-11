Rajasthan man gets 20 years in prison for abducting, raping minor girl

A special court in Rajasthan's Bundi district on Monday sentenced a 45-year-old man to 20 years in prison for abducting and raping a minor girl from his village in 2020.

The POCSO court also slapped a fine of Rs 1.10 lakh on the convict, Heeralal Gurjar.

The father of the 15-year-old girl had lodged a complaint at Dablana police station in Bundi on June 21, 2020, alleging that Gurjar abducted his daughter on June 19, 2020, POCSO court public prosecutor Mahaveer Meghwal said.

Police registered a case under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and rescued the minor. She told police that Gurjar took her to a nearby village and raped her. Later, he took her to Haryana and repeatedly raped her there too, he said.

On the basis of her statement, Gurjar was also booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and arrested. However, he was later released on bail, the public prosecutor said.

After completing the investigation, the police filed a charge sheet in POCSO court II against Gurjar for abducting and raping the minor girl, Meghwal said.

Judge Bal Krishna Mishra held Gurjar guilty and sentenced him to 20 years in prison on Monday. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 1.10 lakh on him, the public prosecutor said.

Statements of at least 13 witnesses were recorded and 19 documents were produced before the court during the trial of the case, Meghwal said.

