J-K: Jitendra Singh-led team visits Palli Panchayat ahead of PM Modi's upcoming rally on April 24

A high-level Central team, comprising senior officers of the Government of India and Cabinet Ministers, visited the 'Palli Panchayat' in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, informed the officials. The team, led by Union Minister Jitendra Singh, visited the venue ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally on April 24.

"The choice of Palli Panchayat as the venue of the national level Panchayati Raj Diwas indicates the high priority given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Jammu and Kashmir and the Modi government's focus to strengthen Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) in the Union Territory," said Singh. He also informed that there will be an attempt to exhibit Drone Technology in agricultural farming, Aroma Mission and Purple Revolution Floriculture mission, modern uses of bamboo, wastewater management, etc during the event.

A team of senior Jammu and Kashmir officers, led by Additional Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, also interacted with the Central team at the site of the programme at Palli Panchayat. A solar plant in the Palli Panchayat is being set up in a record time of 20 days. The 500 kilovolts (KV) solar plant is being installed on a total area of 6,408 square metres and will provide clean electricity and light to 340 houses in the Panchayat, thus making it the first Carbon Neutral Panchayat under the Government of India's "Gram Urja Swaraj Programme," said Singh.

The latest scientific innovations, which are applicable for rural development and upgraded agricultural farming, would be showcased during the Panchayati Raj Diwas. "Panchayati Raj Diwas" this year is being organised by the Union Ministry of Panchayati Raj in collaboration with the Union Ministry of Science and Technology, the Department of Biotechnology and the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), Government of India. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)