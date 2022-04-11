Left Menu

Chandigarh, Bengal, Jharkhand emerge winners in Senior National men's hockey

Chandigarh, Jharkhand and Bengal registered contrasting wins on the sixth day of the 12th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship here on Monday. In the final match of the day, Assam thrashed Goans Hockey 60 in Pool H.

Chandigarh, Jharkhand and Bengal registered contrasting wins on the sixth day of the 12th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship here on Monday. While Chandigarh beat Dadra & Nagar Haveli 6-4 in the first match of the day in Pool E, Jharkhand secured a convincing 5–0 victory against Jammu & Kashmir in Pool E. In Pool F, Bengal registered a 7–2 win over Arunachal Pradesh, while Puducherry overwhelmed Gujarat 13–2. In the final match of the day, Assam thrashed Goans Hockey 6–0 in Pool H.

