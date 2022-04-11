Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh: CM pays tributes to Mahatma Phule on his birthday

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy paid floral tributes to Mahatma Jyotirao Phule on his birth anniversary at the camp office in Amravati on Monday.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 11-04-2022 20:24 IST | Created: 11-04-2022 20:24 IST
Visual of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy paying tribute (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy paid floral tributes to Mahatma Jyotirao Phule on his birth anniversary at the camp office in Amravati on Monday. Andhra Pradesh State Handloom Weavers Cooperative Society Limited (APCO) Chairman, Chilapalli Mohan Rao and Vijayawada Mayor R Bhagyalakshmi, were also present on the occasion.

Mahatma Phule, along with his followers, formed the Satyashodhak Samaj (Society of Seekers of Truth) to attain equal rights for peasants and people from lower castes. Phule is regarded as an important figure in the social reform movement of Maharashtra. He and his wife, Savitribai Phule, were pioneers of women's education in India. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

