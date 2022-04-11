Scoreboard of IPL match between GT and SRH here on Monday.

Scoreboard Gujarat Titans Matthew Wade lbw Umran Malik 19 Shubman Gill c Tripathi b Bhuvneshwar 7 Sai Sudharsan c Williamson b T Natarajan 11 Hardik Pandya not out 50 David Miller c Abhishek Sharma b Marco Jansen 12 Abhinav Manohar c Tripathi b Bhuvneshwar 35 Rahul Tewatia run out 6 Rashid Khan b T Natarajan 0 Extras (lb 2, w-20) 22 Total (For 7 wkts, 20 Overs) 162 Fall of Wickets: 1-24, 2-47, 3-64, 4-104, 5-154, 6-161, 7-162 Bowling: Bhuvneshwar Kumar 4-0-37-2, Marco Jansen 4-0-27-1, Washington Sundar 3-0-14-0, T Natarajan 4-0-34-2, Umran Malik 4-0-39-1, Aiden Markram 1-0-9-0. (MORE) PTI KHS KHS KHS

