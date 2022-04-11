Left Menu

Army distributes 10 solar-powered dryers among women groups in JK’s Doda

As part of its efforts to empower women from weaker sections in remote villages, the army on Monday distributed 10 solar-powered vegetable and fruit dryers among 10 groups in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 11-04-2022 23:08 IST | Created: 11-04-2022 23:08 IST
Army distributes 10 solar-powered dryers among women groups in JK’s Doda
  • Country:
  • India

As part of its efforts to empower women from weaker sections in remote villages, the army on Monday distributed 10 solar-powered vegetable and fruit dryers among 10 groups in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir. The dryers, each costing Rs 98,000, were handed over to the women groups at a function in Nalthi-Panchayat of Bhaderwah by Additional Deputy Commissioner, Bhaderwah, Dilmir Chowdhary and officiating commanding officer of 4 Rashtriya Rifles A K Singh. Singh, addressing the beneficiaries, said the initiative of the army under Sadhbhavana is primarily aimed at boosting rural economy by empowering women in the locally available resources.

“Bhadarwah is known for growing exotic vegetables and fruits on large scale but every year tons of these like Italian pears, apples, plums and tomatoes get destroyed thereby causing huge losses to the farmers,” he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dream-walking towards the planetoid bomb

Dream-walking towards the planetoid bomb

 United States
2
Hubble snaps a faraway galaxy that contains supermassive black hole

Hubble snaps a faraway galaxy that contains supermassive black hole

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Capacity crunch may abort U.S. satellite boom as sanctions threaten Russia launches; Space station's first all-private astronaut team was welcomed aboard orbiting platform and more

Science News Roundup: Capacity crunch may abort U.S. satellite boom as sanct...

 Global
4
Google Fi unlimited phone plans now start at USD20 per month

Google Fi unlimited phone plans now start at USD20 per month

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022