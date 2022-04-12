SCOREBOARD 2

Left Menu

12-04-2022
Sunrisers Hyderabad Abhishek Sharma c Sai Sudharsan b Rashid Khan 42 Kane Williamson c Rahul Tewatia b Hardik Pandya 57 Rahul Tripathi retd hurt 17 Nicholas Pooran not out 34 Aiden Markram not out Extras (b-1, lb-2, w-3) 6 Total (For 2 wkts, 19.1 Overs) 168 Fall of Wickets: 1-64, 2-129 Bowling: Mohammed Shami 4-0-32-0, Hardik Pandya 4-0-27-1, Lockie Ferguson 4-0-46-0, Rashid Khan 4-0-28-1, Darshan Nalkande 2.1-0-22-0, Rahul Tewatia 1-0-10-0.

