Delhi riots: Court denies bail to former JNU student Sharjeel Imam

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2022 00:25 IST | Created: 12-04-2022 00:25 IST
A Delhi court on Monday dismissed the bail application of former JNU student Sharjeel Imam in a case related to the alleged conspiracy behind the 2020 North-east Delhi riots.

Special Judge Amitabh Rawat denied relief to Imam, who is accused of making inflammatory speeches against the government on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and National Register of Citizens (NRC), particularly at Jamia Milia Islamia University in December 2019, which allegedly led to violence in the area outside the university.

He has been charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

In April 2020, Imam was charged with sedition, as the Delhi Police alleged that his speech promoted enmity between people that led to riots in the Jamia Millia Islamia University area.

Communal clashes had broken out in Northeast Delhi in February 2020 after violence between the Citizenship (Amendment) Act supporters and its protesters spiralled out of control.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

