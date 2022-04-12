Ukraine says Russia holding many civilians in prisons - deputy PM
Ukraine's deputy prime minister on Monday accused Russia of holding civilians, including journalists, activists and elected officials, in prisons on Russian territory. "We have many priests, journalists, activists, mayors, and in general civilians who are in prisons, not, for example, even on the territory of Ukraine, but in (the) Kursk, Bryansk, Rostov (regions of Russia)...
Ukraine's deputy prime minister on Monday accused Russia of holding civilians, including journalists, activists and elected officials, in prisons on Russian territory.
"We have many priests, journalists, activists, mayors, and in general civilians who are in prisons, not, for example, even on the territory of Ukraine, but in (the) Kursk, Bryansk, Rostov (regions of Russia)... They are forcibly held" there, Iryna Vereshchuk said in televised comments.
Russian has repeatedly denied targeting civilians. Reuters could not immediately confirm the detentions. (Writing by Conor Humphries; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
