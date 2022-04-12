Left Menu

Ukraine says Russia holding many civilians in prisons - deputy PM

Ukraine's deputy prime minister on Monday accused Russia of holding civilians, including journalists, activists and elected officials, in prisons on Russian territory. "We have many priests, journalists, activists, mayors, and in general civilians who are in prisons, not, for example, even on the territory of Ukraine, but in (the) Kursk, Bryansk, Rostov (regions of Russia)...

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 12-04-2022 00:38 IST | Created: 12-04-2022 00:32 IST
  • Ukraine

Ukraine's deputy prime minister on Monday accused Russia of holding civilians, including journalists, activists and elected officials, in prisons on Russian territory.

"We have many priests, journalists, activists, mayors, and in general civilians who are in prisons, not, for example, even on the territory of Ukraine, but in (the) Kursk, Bryansk, Rostov (regions of Russia)... They are forcibly held" there, Iryna Vereshchuk said in televised comments.

Russian has repeatedly denied targeting civilians. Reuters could not immediately confirm the detentions. (Writing by Conor Humphries; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

