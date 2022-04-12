Shanghai reports 22,348 new asymptomatic coronavirus cases, 994 symptomatic cases for April 11
Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 12-04-2022 05:36 IST | Created: 12-04-2022 05:36 IST
Chinese financial centre Shanghai reported 22,348 new asymptomatic coronavirus cases and 994 symptomatic cases for April 11, the local government said on Tuesday.
Asymptomatic cases were down from 25,173 a day earlier. The symptomatic cases rose from 914.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
