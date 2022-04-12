Left Menu

Key official of diamantaire Nirav Modi company deported from Egypt: Officials

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2022 08:49 IST | Created: 12-04-2022 08:49 IST
In a major operation, the CBI has got deported from Egypt, Subhash Shankar Parab, a key accused in the Rs 7,000 crore Nirav Modi bank fraud case.

Parab was the Deputy General Manager (Finance) in Firestar Diamond, officials said on Tuesday.

Parab, who was allegedly hiding in Cairo, landed in Mumbai early on Tuesday after ''deportation'', they said. According to the officials, he was absconding ever since the case involving diamantaire Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi came to light.

