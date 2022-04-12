BRIEF-Plus500 Ltd Sees FY Revenue Ahead Of Current Market Expectations

Plus500 Ltd: * Q1 2022 TRADING UPDATE

* PLUS500 - ANTICIPATES THAT REVENUE FOR FY 2022 WILL BE AHEAD OF CURRENT MARKET EXPECTATIONS * Q1 REVENUE 270.9 MILLION USD

* Q1 EBITDA 161.6 MILLION USD * PLUS500 - CLIENT DEPOSITS REMAINED HEIGHTENED AT $0.6BN IN Q1 2022 (Q4 2021: $0.5BN, Q1 2021: $0.7BN) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)