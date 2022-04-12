Left Menu

Uttarakhand Govt instructs bureaucrats to do self-assessment on ACRs

The Uttarakhand government has instructed the bureaucrats to do a self-assessment on annual confidential reports (ACRs) by April 22.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 12-04-2022 12:21 IST | Created: 12-04-2022 12:21 IST
Uttarakhand Govt instructs bureaucrats to do self-assessment on ACRs
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttarakhand government has instructed the bureaucrats to do a self-assessment on annual confidential reports (ACRs) by April 22. In this regard, Secretary Personnel Arvind Singh Hayanki has sent these instructions to the Additional Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary, Secretary, Additional Secretary and all the District Magistrates.

According to Hiyanki, it has been said that in the financial year 2021-22, it is necessary for the IAS officers working in the state to get self-assessment done in their CR. According to the Secretary Personnel, for this, the work results of the concerned officers have been generated on the website so that the Chief Minister and the Minister can register their views on it.

The bureaucrats have also been instructed to record the intention of their subordinate officers on the CR as a review officer so that the annual entry can be completed within the prescribed period. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dream-walking towards the planetoid bomb

Dream-walking towards the planetoid bomb

 United States
2
Hubble snaps a faraway galaxy that contains supermassive black hole

Hubble snaps a faraway galaxy that contains supermassive black hole

 Global
3
Anti-Tank Guided Missile 'HELINA' successfully flight-tested

Anti-Tank Guided Missile 'HELINA' successfully flight-tested

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Capacity crunch may abort U.S. satellite boom as sanctions threaten Russia launches; Space station's first all-private astronaut team was welcomed aboard orbiting platform and more

Science News Roundup: Capacity crunch may abort U.S. satellite boom as sanct...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022