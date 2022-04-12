Two dead in road crash in UP's Etawah

Two people died when the car they were travelling in rammed into a stationary tanker on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway here on Tuesday, police said.

The car was on its way to Agra from Lucknow when it rammed into the tanker watering plants on the divider of the expressway under the Usarahar police station area, Superintendent of Police (rural) Satyapal Singh said.

The victims were identified as Om Prakash (30) and Shahbaz Khalid (25), both residents of Lucknow, the SP said.

