Left Menu

MP: Man, 80-year-old mother, son found murdered in Ujjain

PTI | Ujjain | Updated: 12-04-2022 18:58 IST | Created: 12-04-2022 18:58 IST
MP: Man, 80-year-old mother, son found murdered in Ujjain
  • Country:
  • India

A 55-year-old man, his son and octogenarian mother were found dead in Ingoria area of Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district, a police official said on Tuesday.

Information was received on Monday evening about two bodies, with throats slit, being found on the banks of the Chambal River in Buarawad, and the duo was identified as Rajesh (55) and his son Parth (30), said Ingoria police station in charge Prathvi Singh Khalate.

''We found a mobile phone from the spot and managed to reach their home, and found Rajesh's mother Saroj (80) lying dead under a bed. Household items lay scattered. It seems the incident may have occurred due to a property dispute but a probe is on to find out the exact cause,'' Khalate said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dream-walking towards the planetoid bomb

Dream-walking towards the planetoid bomb

 United States
2
Hubble snaps a faraway galaxy that contains supermassive black hole

Hubble snaps a faraway galaxy that contains supermassive black hole

 Global
3
Anti-Tank Guided Missile 'HELINA' successfully flight-tested

Anti-Tank Guided Missile 'HELINA' successfully flight-tested

 India
4
"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks SC

"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022