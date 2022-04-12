Nine cars stolen from Mumbai area recovered from Tamil Nadu

Nine Maruti Eeco cars stolen from Mumbai and surrounding areas have been recovered from Tamil Nadu with the arrest of three men, police said on Tuesday.

Navi Mumbai police commissioner Bipin Kumar Singh told reporters that Crime Branch Unit I of local police busted a gang which stole cars from the Mumbai region.

There had been several complaints of the theft of Maruti Eeco MUVs (Multi Utility Vehicles) from Rabale, Koparkhairne, Kharghar, Panvel and Kamote areas of Navi Mumbai in 2021, the commissioner said.

Crime branch sleuths examined CCTV footage and other leads and also tracked data collected by the National Payment Corporation of India. Accused Usman Sayyed (49), Shahnawaz Sheikh (39) and Abdul Salam Sheikh (35) were arrested from Kurla in Mumbai and Panvel. They confessed to have sold the cars in Tamil Nadu, following which a team was sent to the southern state. The team camped in Tamil Nadu for ten days and recovered nine cars worth Rs 54 lakh from Chennai, Coimbatore, Vellore, Salem, Trichy, Tuticorin and Madurai, the police said.

