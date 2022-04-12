Left Menu

5 shot, unexploded devices found at NYC train station

Five people were shot Tuesday morning at a subway station in Brooklyn, New York, law enforcement sources said.Fire personnel responding to reports of smoke at the 36th Street station in the Sunset Park neighbourhood found multiple people shot and undetonated devices, a New York City Fire Department spokesperson said. Adams was at the mayors residence Tuesday morning and was being briefed, according to a spokesperson.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 12-04-2022 19:40 IST | Created: 12-04-2022 19:40 IST
Five people were shot Tuesday morning at a subway station in Brooklyn, New York, law enforcement sources said.

Fire personnel responding to reports of smoke at the 36th Street station in the Sunset Park neighbourhood found multiple people shot and undetonated devices, a New York City Fire Department spokesperson said. The fire department said 13 people were injured, but there were no details on what those injuries entailed.

According to multiple law enforcement sources briefed on the investigation, preliminary information indicated a suspect fled wearing a construction vest and a gas mask.

A photo from the scene showed people tending to bloodied passengers lying on the floor of the station. Further details were not immediately available.

Trains servicing that station were delayed during the morning rush hour.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams' office did not immediately have more details. Adams was at the mayor's residence Tuesday morning and was being briefed, according to a spokesperson.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

