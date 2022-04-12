Left Menu

Delhi water minister accuses BJP MP Tiwari of creating ruckus at DJB reservoir

Delhi Water Minister Satyendar Jain on Tuesday alleged that BJP MP Manoj Tiwari forcibly entered the Delhi Jal Boards Sonia Vihar underground reservoir UGR with around 300 people and created a ruckus there.The BJP leader, however, denied the allegation and termed it fake news.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2022 19:49 IST | Created: 12-04-2022 19:48 IST
Delhi water minister accuses BJP MP Tiwari of creating ruckus at DJB reservoir
File photo. Image Credit: Twitter(@SatyendarJain)
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Water Minister Satyendar Jain on Tuesday alleged that BJP MP Manoj Tiwari forcibly entered the Delhi Jal Board's Sonia Vihar underground reservoir (UGR) with around 300 people and created a ruckus there.

The BJP leader, however, denied the allegation and termed it ''fake news''. Apprehending disruption in water supply, Jain asked the Delhi Police to take note of the incident.

''Delhi BJP MP @ManojTiwariMP has forcibly entered Sonia Vihar UGR along with 300-400 people and is creating a ruckus. If Delhi's water supply is disrupted, BJP will be responsible for it,'' he tweeted.

Jain had inaugurated the Sonia Vihar UGR of 2.68 crore litres capacity on March 2.

The UGR augmented water supply in Karawal Nagar and the Mustafabad Assembly Constituency in northeast Delhi, benefitting around six lakh residents of unauthorised colonies like Shiv Vihar, Ankur Enclave, Mahalaxmi Enclave, Ambika Vihar, Johripur, Dayalpur, and Sadatpur.

Reacting to Jain's allegation, Tiwari tweeted: ''Fake News! An FIR will be filed against a false minister of a false government for a fake tweet.'' He said the central government had given funds for the construction of the UGR under the AMRUT scheme and the AAP ministers took credit for it.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dream-walking towards the planetoid bomb

Dream-walking towards the planetoid bomb

 United States
2
"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks SC

"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks ...

 India
3
Hubble snaps a faraway galaxy that contains supermassive black hole

Hubble snaps a faraway galaxy that contains supermassive black hole

 Global
4
Anti-Tank Guided Missile 'HELINA' successfully flight-tested

Anti-Tank Guided Missile 'HELINA' successfully flight-tested

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022