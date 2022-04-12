Delhi water minister accuses BJP MP Tiwari of creating ruckus at DJB reservoir

Delhi Water Minister Satyendar Jain on Tuesday alleged that BJP MP Manoj Tiwari forcibly entered the Delhi Jal Board's Sonia Vihar underground reservoir (UGR) with around 300 people and created a ruckus there.

The BJP leader, however, denied the allegation and termed it ''fake news''. Apprehending disruption in water supply, Jain asked the Delhi Police to take note of the incident.

''Delhi BJP MP @ManojTiwariMP has forcibly entered Sonia Vihar UGR along with 300-400 people and is creating a ruckus. If Delhi's water supply is disrupted, BJP will be responsible for it,'' he tweeted.

Jain had inaugurated the Sonia Vihar UGR of 2.68 crore litres capacity on March 2.

The UGR augmented water supply in Karawal Nagar and the Mustafabad Assembly Constituency in northeast Delhi, benefitting around six lakh residents of unauthorised colonies like Shiv Vihar, Ankur Enclave, Mahalaxmi Enclave, Ambika Vihar, Johripur, Dayalpur, and Sadatpur.

Reacting to Jain's allegation, Tiwari tweeted: ''Fake News! An FIR will be filed against a false minister of a false government for a fake tweet.'' He said the central government had given funds for the construction of the UGR under the AMRUT scheme and the AAP ministers took credit for it.

