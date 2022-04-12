Left Menu

Water for all in Mumbai from May 1, announces Aaditya Thackeray

Every resident of Mumbai including those living in slums or buildings without Occupation Certificate OC will have access to drinking water from May 1, Maharashtra Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray said on Tuesday.This would not change the legal status of a house, but will enable the residents of slums or buildings which lack OC to get water connection, he added.Water for All in Mumbai

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-04-2022 20:35 IST | Created: 12-04-2022 20:35 IST
Every resident of Mumbai including those living in slums or buildings without Occupation Certificate (OC) will have access to drinking water from May 1, Maharashtra Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray said on Tuesday.

This would not change the legal status of a house, but will enable the residents of slums or buildings which lack OC to get water connection, he added.

''Water for All in Mumbai! From 1st May, 2022, the @mybmc will enable every citizen in Mumbai to have access to drinking water through formal sources,'' Thackeray, who is also guardian minister of Mumbai suburbs, tweeted.

Thackeray's party, the Shiv Sena, controls the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, the elections for which are due this year.

''We are committed to ensuring a right to life with dignity to every citizen by providing access to drinking water. This will also eradicate the illegal connections that disrupt and pollute our water supply,'' he added. Thackeray had conducted a special meeting about the ''water for all policy'' at the BMC headquarters with civic officials earlier.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

