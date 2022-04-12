Sex racket busted in Kangra of Himachal Pradesh

Police on Tuesday claimed to have busted a sex racket in Kangra district and arrested two persons in connection with the case.

Khushal Sharma, Superintendent of Police, Kangra, said that a police team on Monday night raided a hotel in Damtal on the border of Punjab, in which five women were recovered. “We had a tip-off that a prostitution racket was being run in a hotel in Damtal. A special team was formed that conducted a raid at the hotel on Monday, and the operation continued till Tuesday morning.” A case was registered against the hotel owner under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Prevention of Immoral Trade Act, 1956. Two persons were arrested in the case, Sharma said, adding that the investigation in the case is on.

Sharma on Tuesday also conducted a meeting with police officers at Dharamshala, in which guidelines have been given for the review of ongoing investigations and their speedy disposal. Apart from this, strict instructions have been given to senior police officers and station in-charges to take action in cases related to the Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances Act, the Himachal Pradesh Excise Act and illegal mining.

In view of increasing tourism activity in the district in the summer season, orders have been given to all the police stations to maintain law and order and effective traffic management in the district.

