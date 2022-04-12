Left Menu

Rape and death of minor girl in Bengal: NCPCR team to visit family

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2022 22:11 IST | Created: 12-04-2022 22:11 IST
Rape and death of minor girl in Bengal: NCPCR team to visit family
  • Country:
  • India

A two-member team of the apex child rights body NCPCR will visit the family of a minor girl who was allegedly raped and subsequently died in Nadia district of West Bengal, according to a statement on Tuesday.

The team headed by the NCPCR member secretary will visit Nadia from April 13-15 to understand the status of inquiry in the matter and interact with family members as well as relevant stakeholders, the statement added.

''In this regard, directions for submitting an inquiry report is already given to SP (Superintendent of Police), Nadia,'' the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) said.

The girl was allegedly raped at a birthday party in the residence of a local TMC leader on April 4. She bled to death later that night, according to her parents who lodged a police complaint on April 9.

Two persons, including the TMC leader's son, have been arrested in the case so far.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dream-walking towards the planetoid bomb

Dream-walking towards the planetoid bomb

 United States
2
"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks SC

"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks ...

 India
3
Hubble snaps a faraway galaxy that contains supermassive black hole

Hubble snaps a faraway galaxy that contains supermassive black hole

 Global
4
Anti-Tank Guided Missile 'HELINA' successfully flight-tested

Anti-Tank Guided Missile 'HELINA' successfully flight-tested

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022