Massage parlour employee held for 'molesting' woman in northwest Delhi; DCW issues notices to police, MCD

A 45-year-old employee of a massage parlour was arrested for allegedly molesting a woman in northwest Delhi, police said on Tuesday. The Delhi Commission For Women (DCW) has issued notices to the city police and the MCD over an alleged sex racket being run from the massage parlour.

DCW Chairperson Swati Maliwal has sought a detailed action-taken report, along with a copy of the FIR registered in the matter. The commission has also sought the details of the accused arrested and the women rescued from the massage parlour. It has asked police and the MCD to seal the premises of the parlour.

The DCW has also asked the MCD to provide the details of the licence granted to the massage parlour and the details of the inspection undertaken by the MCD at the premises.

Police said they received a PCR call at Adarsh Nagar regarding the alleged molestation of a 27-year-old woman at a massage parlour located near Nikita Tower.

A police team immediately reached the spot, where the woman was found with a male employee of the parlour.

''No client was present there. No board was found at the entrance of the parlour,'' a police official said.

The woman made a complaint of sexual assault against one Paramjeet Singh, alleging that she went to the parlour for a job as a receptionist, where she was not only inappropriately touched by the accused but he also suggested that she would have to cater to the physical desires of the clients, police said.

A counsellor of the DCW was called by police and the woman was subjected to counselling as well as medical examination.

A case was registered and Singh was arrested. ''It was found that the spa centre or the massage parlour was functioning without a licence. An intimation in this regard has been sent to the MCD for necessary action,'' a police official said.

