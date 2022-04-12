Nagpur hit-and-run: Woman dies after her moped is hit by speeding truck

A woman died after her moped was hit by a speeding truck in MIDC area of Nagpur, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday night and Kusum Chaudhari (55) died on the spot, an official said.

''The driver did not wait to offer medical help. Efforts are on to trace the truck and nab the driver. A case of causing death by negligence as well as rash driving has been registered,'' the MIDC police station official said.

