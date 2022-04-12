Kishangarh Shooting case: Court grants bail to accused Puneet Maan due to lack of evidence

A Delhi Court on Tuesday granted bail to accused Puneet Maan, nephew of the infamous Bimlesh Maan in the Kishangarh Shooting case. The prosecution had alleged that Puneet Maan was involved in a conspiracy to kill Somraj alias Dhami a well-known gangster residing in the Kishangarh area of Delhi.

Additional Sessions Judge Dharmender Rana in an order passed on April 11, 2022, said, except for the disclosure statement of the accused persons, the prosecution has failed to point out any incriminating piece of evidence against the applicant/accused. "Considering the period of incarceration, grounds of parity, nature of allegations against the applicant/accused and the fact that investigation has already been concluded, the applicant/accused Puneet Maan is admitted to bail on his furnishing bail bond in the sum of Rs.50,000/- with two sureties each in the like amount," reads the court order.

Advocate Vijay Aggarwal appearing on behalf of Puneet Maan argued that the singular focus of the investigation into the disclosure statements given by other alleged co-accused was not tenable in the eyes of the law and the allegations levelled against his client, merely included having provided logistical and material support to the alleged shooters, who attempted to kill Somraj alias Dhami in October 2021. "Moreover, the prosecution has only placed reliance on the disclosure statements given by co-accused Wazir alias Jhota who whilst in Police Custody, gave a testimony that incriminated Puneet, his younger brother Harender and his Widowed Aunt, Bimlesh Maan," Aggarwal argued.

He also placed reliance upon the order passed by the Delhi High Court, granting anticipatory bail to Bimlesh Maan, while stressing the previous history of the case, wherein the Status Reports as submitted by the Police failed to contain any incriminating evidence against his Client. Aggarwal further apprised the Court of the fact that his client is the Nephew of Late Ashok Maan, the AAP Worker who was brutally murdered in broad daylight by Somraj alias Dhami and his brothers during a political rally in Mehrauli (Delhi) in 2020.

The public prosecutor appearing for the State opposed the said bail application of Maan stating that there is a disclosure statement made by the Co-accused in the present matter wherein the role of Maan has been clearly mentioned. Moreover, he argued that the accused if released on bail may influence the witness and tamper with evidence as further investigation is going on. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)