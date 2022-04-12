Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-04-2022 23:34 IST | Created: 12-04-2022 23:34 IST
Mumbai: One killed in hit-and-run accident
A 22-year-old man was killed and another injured after a speeding vehicle hit their motorbike from behind on Eastern Express Highway in suburban Chembur, police said.

Shahrukh Sheikh (23) and pillion rider Hussain alias Sonu Ali Sheikh (22) were on their way to home in suburban Govandi when the accident took place early Monday morning, said an official.

While the driver of the unidentified vehicle which rammed into the motorbike fled, some local people shifted injured persons to the hospital.

Hussain was declared brought dead.

A case under Indian Penal Code section 304-A (causing death by negligence) has been registered, the official said.

