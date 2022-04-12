Mexico same-store retail sales up 8.8% y/y in March -ANTAD
Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 12-04-2022 23:39 IST | Created: 12-04-2022 23:39 IST
- Country:
- Mexico
Mexican same-store retail sales rose by 8.8% in March compared to the same month last year, Mexican retailers' association ANTAD said Tuesday.
The figure reflects sales at stores that have been open for at least a year.
Also Read: Mexican president taps predecessor's jet for wedding, birthday rentals
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mexican
Advertisement