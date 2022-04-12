Left Menu

Mexico same-store retail sales up 8.8% y/y in March -ANTAD

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 12-04-2022 23:39 IST | Created: 12-04-2022 23:39 IST
  • Mexico

Mexican same-store retail sales rose by 8.8% in March compared to the same month last year, Mexican retailers' association ANTAD said Tuesday.

The figure reflects sales at stores that have been open for at least a year.

