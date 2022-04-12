Soren orders probe into ropeway accident, announces Rs 5 lakh compensation

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren Tuesday ordered a high-level probe into the cable cars tragedy on a ropeway at Trikut Hills here that claimed three lives and directed the filing of an FIR in connection with it. Soren chaired a high-level meeting on the incident in which about 60 tourists were trapped in cable cars midway for over 46 hours at Trikut Hills, about 20 kms from famous Baba Baidyanath temple, since 4 pm on Sunday after a ropeway malfunction that resulted in trolleys colliding.

They were evacuated by combined teams of Indian Air Force, Army, ITBP, NDRF and district administration.

''Chief Minister Hemant Soren who chaired a high-level meeting Tuesday directed officials to constitute a high-level inquiry committee to investigate the Trikut hills ropeway accident in Deoghar district and to include experts related to the ropeway in the committee constituted,'' a CMO statement said.

In the meeting directions were also given to register an FIR regarding Trikut Hills ropeway accident, it said.

The statement said that a compensation of Rs five lakh will be given to the dependents of each dead in the ropeway accident as well as to the kin of the person killed in violence at Lohardaga during the Ramnavmi festival.

One person was killed and 12 others were injured while a number of vehicles were torched in violence during Ramnavmi on April 10 in Lohardaga district.

Soren also directed officers present in the meeting to provide quality treatment to those injured in both the incidents. Jharkhand High Court on Tuesday took suo motu congnisance of the Deoghar ropeway accident and asked the state government to submit a report by April 25.

The Indian Air Forces said in a statement that an Mi-17V5, one Mi-17, one advanced light helicopter and one Cheetah helicopter flew more than 26 hours during it.

The rescue of 14 of the last remaining 15 tourists, who were trapped mid-air for over 46 hours, ended on Tuesday afternoon with a tragedy as a 60-year-old woman fell to her death while being winched up by a helicopter, raising the death toll to three.

Two others fell to their deaths as they were being winched up by choppers on Monday and Tuesday during botched rescue attempts. Twelve injured tourists are undergoing treatment in hospitals.

Trikut Hills, which houses the famous Trikutachal Mahadeva Temple and the hermitage of Sage Dayananda, has several peaks the highest being 2,470 feet above the sea level.

The Trikut ropeway is the country's highest vertical ropeway and is about 766 metre long, according to the Jharkhand tourism department.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)