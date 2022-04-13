Left Menu

Possibilities being explored for Indian shipyards maintaining, repairing US naval ships

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 13-04-2022 03:09 IST | Created: 13-04-2022 03:09 IST
In a small but significant move, India and the United States have decided to explore the possibilities of Indian shipyards not only maintaining but also repairing American navy ships.

This is expected to not only further boost the India-US defence trade, but also bring additional business to the Indian shipyards. The decision in this regard was taken during the India-US 2+2 ministerial that was held here on Monday.

US Secretary of State Tony Blinken along with Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin led the American delegation while the Indian delegation was led by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

''To further enhance defence industrial cooperation in the naval sector, both sides agreed to explore possibilities of utilizing the Indian shipyards for repair and maintenance of ships of the US Maritime Sealift Command (MSC) to support mid-voyage repair of US Naval ships,'' said the joint statement issued after the 2+2.

Over the past one decade, there has been enhanced cooperation between Indian and American militaries, in particular among the militaries in the Indo-Pacific region.

Notably, Military Sealift Command ships are made up of a core fleet of ships owned by the United States Navy and others under long-term-charter augmented by short-term or voyage-chartered ships.

