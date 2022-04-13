Facilities being set up to encourage women participation in governance, business in J-K: LG

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday said the government making proactive intervention to create facilities to encourage women's participation in governance, business, and other sectors. Sinha met the members of Jammu and Kashmir's first women cycling club -- Women do Ride -- at the Raj Bhavan here. The LG also congratulated the members of the club led by Payal Jain. ''The government is making proactive interventions to build adequate infrastructure and facilities to encourage women's participation in governance, business, and other sectors,'' Sinha said. Sinha said the courage and determination of the cyclist to succeed is scripting success stories in various other fields. He appreciated the efforts of the club in inspiring positivity in society, gender equality, women empowerment, skill-sharing and invaluable contribution to social development of the country. During the interaction, the members of the club apprised the Lt Governor about various activities through which they raise awareness about a host of social causes. They also discussed concerns of women cyclists and sports enthusiasts.

Sinha also extended Baisakhi greetings to the club members.

