Ukraine defence ministry says it has no information on surrender of marines in Mariupol
Ukrainian defense ministry spokesperson Oleksandr Motuzyanyk on Wednesday said he had no information about the surrender of a Ukrainian marine brigade in Mariupol that was earlier reported by Russia's defense ministry.
"I don't have information," Motuzyanyk said in a message in reply to a request for comment after Russia's defense ministry said 1,026 soldiers in Ukraine's 36th Marine Brigade had surrendered in the besieged southern port city.
