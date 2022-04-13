Left Menu

Ukraine defence ministry says it has no information on surrender of marines in Mariupol

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 13-04-2022 13:48 IST | Created: 13-04-2022 13:46 IST
Ukraine defence ministry says it has no information on surrender of marines in Mariupol
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Ukrainian defense ministry spokesperson Oleksandr Motuzyanyk on Wednesday said he had no information about the surrender of a Ukrainian marine brigade in Mariupol that was earlier reported by Russia's defense ministry.

"I don't have information," Motuzyanyk said in a message in reply to a request for comment after Russia's defense ministry said 1,026 soldiers in Ukraine's 36th Marine Brigade had surrendered in the besieged southern port city.

