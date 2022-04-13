Left Menu

One held with 60 kg fake gold in Assam's Biswanath

Assam Police on Tuesday apprehended one person in Biswanath and seized 60 kilograms of fake gold from his possession.

ANI | Biswanath (Assam) | Updated: 13-04-2022 13:49 IST | Created: 13-04-2022 13:49 IST
One held with 60 kg fake gold in Assam's Biswanath
Fake gold seized by Assam police (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Assam Police on Tuesday apprehended one person in Biswanath and seized 60 kilograms of fake gold from his possession. According to the police, during the security check at National Highway 15, the confiscated four-wheeler did not stop and the driver allegedly tried to flee from the area.

"The police team chased the vehicle and detained it," said Navin Singh, Superintendent of Police of Biswanath district. "During the search, we recovered 60 kg of fake gold from the vehicle. We have arrested the driver of the vehicle," Singh added. The person arrested was identified as Hasinur Rahman from the Bihpuria area of Assam's Lakhimpur. The police have registered a case, with Behali police station, under section 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code. (ANI)

